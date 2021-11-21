Walkin' and Talkin'

BUZZ KNIGHT MEDIA Pres. BUZZ KNIGHT has launched his own podcast, "TAKIN' A WALK," an interview show on which the radio veteran takes a walk with celebrities and notables and records the result.

The debut episodes include a walk around WALDEN POND in CONCORD, MA with longtime BOSTON radio personality WALLY BRINE, with walk-and-talk sessions featuring singer/songwriter PETER HIMMELMAN, historian DORIS KEARNS GOODWIN, and authors GEOFF TUFF and STEVEN GOLDBACH coming up. The show is produced with HARRY JACOBS and BOB MALATESTA, reuniting KNIGHT's team from WZLX/BOSTON; a video version is planned for the future.

KNIGHT said, “The joy of this project is because there are no boundaries to the type of guests we can book and the locations as well. We’re excited about this project along with future content creation opportunities.”

Hear the show here.

