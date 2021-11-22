Acquired By LiveOne

LIVEONE has closed on the acquisition of SOUTH FLORIDA-based Hip-Hop studio PALM BEACH RECORDS for an undisclosed price. In a press release, LIVEONE said it plans to "expand the studio's music operations and launch a full-service podcast recording studio" but that the BOCA RATON recording studio, founded by CHRISTIAN "REKSTARR" OCAMPO and where KODAK BLACK began his career, will operate as a stand-alone subsidiary.

LIVEONE Chairman/CEO ROB ELLIN said, "We are excited to announce our seventh acquisition through the purchase of iconic label PALM BEACH RECORDS. This acquisition will expand our music and podcast operations with a full-service studio in SOUTH FLORIDA. It will position LIVEONE to break and sign new music and podcast talent adding to an impressive roster of PALM BEACH RECORDS artists."

OCAMPO added, "I am overwhelmed with gratitude to join the LIVEONE family. ROB ELLIN, DERMOT MCCORMACK, JACKIE STONE, and the whole team are visionaries. The legacy and history PALM BEACH RECORDS carries is deep-rooted in SOUTH FLORIDA, and I know the future is bright with all of us working together."

