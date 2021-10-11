Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Kid/Justin Return To #1; Columbia Holds Top 3; Post/Weeknd Top 15; Bruno/Anderson/Silk Sonic Top Debut

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER are back on top with "Stay," for the 11th time in 12 weeks

* COLUMBIA has the top 3 songs for the 2nd week in a row and "Easy On Me" by ADELE is at #3 and up 2484 spins

* DOJA CAT then has the next two as "Need To Know" moves 5*-4* and is +558 with "You Right," featuring THE WEEKND now at #5

* ED SHEERAN has two in the top 10 as "Shivers" jumps 8*-7* at +429 and "Bad Habits" is at #8

* LIL NAS X also has two in the top 10 with "That's What I Want"

* NEIKED X MAE MULLER X POLO G go 15*-13* with "Better Days" - up 1259 spins

* POST MALONE & THE WEEKND enter the top 15, moving 16*-14* with "One Right Now" and is +1386 spins

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON. PAAK & SILK SONIC have the top debut at 28* with "Smokin’ Out The Window" at +1174 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT debuts at 39* with "Message In A Bottle (Taylor's Version)" and is up 292 spins

Rhythmic: Drake/Lil Baby New #1; Capella Grey Goes Top 5 As Chloe Closes In; Wale/J. Cole Top 10

* DRAKE scores another chart topper as "Girls Want Girls" featuring LIL BABY, up 3*-1* at +529 spins

* BLXST remains in the runner-up spot with "Chosen" featuring TY DOLLA $IGN and TYGA, at +226 spins

* Newcomer CAPELLA GREY is now top 5 with "Gyalis," up 7*-5* and is +140 spins

* CHLOE leaps 9*-6* with "Have Mercy" up 521 spins

* WALE enters the top 10, up 11*-10* with "Poke It Out" featuring J. COLE and is up 288 spins

* POST MALONE & THE WEEKND surge into the top 15, up 21*-14* with "One Right Now," and +703 spins

* MEEK MILL goes top 15 with "Sharing Locations," going 17*-15* and +135 spins

* NORMANI is back in the top 20, up 22*-17* with "Wild Side" featuring CARDI B and +476 spins

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK & SILK SONIC are top 20 in Week 2 with "Smokin' Out The Window" - up 28*-20* and are +709 spins

* YUNG BLEU x KEHLANI go top 25 with "Beautiful Lies" leaping 31*-25* and +301 spins

* DRAKE also has the top debut, entering at 32* with "Knife Talk," featuring 21 SAVAGE at +435 spins

* MONEYBAGG YO debuts at 36* with "Scorpio" up 369 spins

* MOUNT WESTMORE comes in at 37* with "Big Subwoofer" at +154 spins

* ADELE debuts at 40* with "Easy On Me"

Urban: Drake/Lil Baby #1; Blxst Top 5; Smiley/Drake Top 10; Kendra Jae/Saweetie Top 15; Summer Walker, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug Top 20

* DRAKE and LIL BABY also top the Urban chart with "Girls Want Girls" leaping 3*-1* and are +425 spins

* BLXST hits the top 5 with "Chosen," featuring TY DOLLA $IGN and TYGA, up 6*-5* and +187 spins

* SMILEY enters the top 10, rising 11*-10* with "Over The Top," featuring DRAKE and +189 spins

* KENDRA JAE hits the top 15, up 16*-15* with "Seesaw," featuring SAWEETIE and is up 211 spins

* SUMMER WALKER surges into the top 20, up 24*-18* with "Ex For A Reason," featuring JT From CITY GIRLS, at +450 spins

* MONEYBAGG YO leaps 28*-19* with "Scorpio," up 734 spins

* YOUNG THUG also hits the top 20, up 22*-20* with "Bubbly," featuring DRAKE and TRAVIS SCOTT, up 250 spins

* BIG SEAN and HIT BOY debut at 35* with "Loyal To A Fault" - up 475 spins

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON.PAAK & SILK SONIC debut at 36* with "Smokin' Out The Window" at +533 spins

* MARZZ enters at 38* with "Countless Times"

* MOHEAD MIKE debuts with "POTPM" at 39*

* 50 CENT debuts at 40* with "Wish Me Luck," featuring SNOOP DOGG, MONEYBAGG YO & CHARLIE WILSON

Hot AC: Adele Takes Over Top Spot; Maneskin Top 5; Onerepublic Top 15; Kelsea/Lany, Lil Nas X Top 20

* A big week for ADELE as she takes over the top spot at Hot AC with "Easy On Me," up 2*-1* and +368 spins

* MANESKIN enters the top 5 with "Beggin," rising 6*-5* and is up 287 spins

* ONEREPUBLIC goes top 15 with "Someday," leaping 16*-15*

* KELSEA BALLERINI & LANY are top 20, up 21*-19* with "I Quit Drinking"

* LIL NAS X goes top 20 with "That’s What I Want," up 23*-20* and +129 spins

* The top debut is from TAYLOR SWIFT at 26* with 'Message In A Bottle (Taylor's Version)," at +450 spins

* THE ANXIETY, WILLOW, and TYLER COLE debut at 39* with "Meet Me At Our Spot" - up 89 spins

Active Rock: Papa Roach Remains #1; Bad Wolves Runner Up; Volbeat Top 5; Slash/Myles Kennedy Top 15; Korn Top 20

* PAPA ROACH hold the top spot with "Kill The Noise," for a 2nd week

* BAD WOLVES are the runner up with "Lifeline," rising 3*-2* and are +76 spins

* VOLBEAT enter the top 5, climbing 8*-5* with "Shotgun Blues" and is up 174 spins

* SLASH and MYLES KENNEDY go top 15 with "The River Is Rising," moving 17*-15* and is up 113 spins

* KORN surge into the top 20, up 33*-20* with "Starting The Healing," at +294 spins

* WAGE WAR has the lone debut at 37* with "Circle The Drain"

Alternative: Maneskin Hold Top Spot; Walk The Moon Top 5; Jack White Top 10; Nathaniel Rateliff, Cannons Top 15; Twenty One Pilots Top 20

* MANESKIN hold the top spot with "Beggin'" for an 8th week

* WALK THE MOON hit the top 5 with "Can You Handle My Love?," moving 6*-5*

* JACK WHITE goes top 10, up 11*-9* "Taking Me Back," at +128 spins

* NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHTSWEATS go top 15, up 19*-13* with "Survivor," up 324 spins

* CANNONS also go top 15 with "Bad Dream," up 16*-15*

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS surge into the top 20, up 24*-17* with "The Outside," up 434 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS debut at 30* with "Enemy From League Of Legends," up 269 spins

* GIRL IN RED come on at 39* with "I'll Call You Mine"

Triple A: Adele Takes #1 Spot; Vedder, Musgraves Top 5; Amos Lee Top 10

* ADELE tops three charts week: AC, Hot AC, and now Triple A, moving 2*-1* with "Easy On Me"

* EDDIE VEDDER goes top 5 with "Long Way," up 6*-4*

* KACEY MUSGRAVES also hits the top 5 with "justified," up 7*-5*

* AMOS LEE is top 10 with "Worry No More," rising 11*-9*

* SPOON enters the top 15, up 19*-13* with "The Hardest Cut," up 66 spins

* MANESKIN go top 15 with "Beggin," up 16*-15*

* ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS go top 20, up 23*-20* with "Magnificent Hurt" at +27 spins

