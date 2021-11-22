Charity Run

An on-air bet led to a special fundraiser by SARKES TARZIAN INC. AC WAJI (MAJIC 95.1)/FT. WAYNE that featured morning host ANDY BECKMAN running a lap around a baseball stadium in his underwear, accompanied by a few dozen other runners.

“ANDY’S UNDERWEAR RUN,” held SATURDAY (11/20) at the FORT WAYNE TINCAPS’ PARKVIEW FIELD, was the result of a bet between BECKMAN and his co-host KAT WALBURN over the timing of the arrival in the mail of a costume from CHINA and raised funds for ERIN’S HOUSE FOR GRIEVING CHILDREN, a charity that helps kids who have lost family members. The event raised almost $2,500 for the organization.

BECKMAN said, “The goal was to raise awareness and funds for every single ERIN’S HOUSE family this holiday season.”

