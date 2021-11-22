Dolan

Former IAB Pres./COO PATRICK DOLAN has been appointed to the Board of Directors of LIBSYN, effective TODAY (11/22). He has been serving as an advisor to several companies and as Exec.-in-Residence at investment company PROGRESS PARTNERS since leaving the IAB at the end of 2020.

LIBSYN CEO BRADLEY TIRPAK said that DOLAN “brings decades of digital media experience at both for-profit companies, as well as the most important trade organization, the IAB. He has been a long supporter of both LIBSYN’s business and the podcasting sector overall. As a board member, I know PATRICK will contribute significantly to LIBSYN’s growth and help position the company to be a go-to-destination for podcasters for all of their needs.”

DOLAN, a former Dir./Business Operations at DOUBLECLICK, said, “I am honored to join LIBSYN’s Board. As the first podcast hosting company, LIBSYN has long been an innovator in the podcast industry. With the recent addition of the ADVERTISECAST marketplace and the tremendous growth in podcast advertising, it is an exciting time in the company’s history. I hope to be able to support LIBSYN’s platform strategy and development of new value-added services for podcasters.”

