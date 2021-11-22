Ad Campaign

ACAST has launched a new marketing campaign to promote the talent producing podcasts in its network and encourage new entrants into the podcasting field. The "Rise Above the Noise" campaign, scheduled to run through the end of DECEMBER and developed with ad agency WEIRDO, features THE YOUNG TURKS' CENK UYGUR and "THE DAMAGE REPORT" host JOHN IADAROLA as well as "LET'S TALK ABOUT MYTHS" host LIV ALBERT.

ACAST SVP/Marketing Communications and Brand LIZZY POLLOTT said, “Podcasting is on fire. At Acast we’re seeing so many successful creators from other mediums and platforms -- from comedy to journalism, YOUTUBE to TIKTOK -- bringing those ideas over to podcasting. 'Rise Above The Noise' encourages others like them to take that first step in joining the thriving creator economy in podcasting.”

WEIRDO Creative Dir. LOUIS PERSENT added, “The creative idea is our call to arms for the next generation of talented podcasters -- people with unique voices and serious ambitions. In the visual creative, we’ve brought that to life by playing with a series of stacking shapes inspired by the ACAST logo.”

