Tender Offer

EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS CORP.'s stock buyback offer resulted in about half of the shares subject to the tender offer being validly tendered. A total of 1,027,494 Class A common shares were tendered, according to a count by BROADRIDGE, INC.; the buyback, at a price of $2.60 per share, was authorized for up to 2 million shares, and expired on FRIDAY (11/19) at 5p (ET).

The company will buy back the shares for an aggregate of about $2.7 million including fees and expenses. The shares amount to about 8.5% of the issued and outstanding shares of EMMIS Class A common stock and 7.5% of EMMIS' total equity (including Class B common stock). The tendered shares will be cancelled.

