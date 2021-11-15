Song List Revealed

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION has revealed the song list for its 12th annual “CMA Country CHRISTMAS” special, set to air on ABC next MONDAY (11/29) at 7p (CT).

Co-hosts GABBY BARRETT and CARLY PEARCE will sing "Silent Night" and "O Holy Night," respectively. The hosts will also collaborate on "Sleigh Ride" alongside student musicians TRUMAN ELTRINGHAM and CARTER HAMMONDS, as previously reported (NET NEWS 11/15).

The hour-long holiday special will also include JIMMIE ALLEN with LOUIS YORK and THE SHINDELLAS performing "What Does CHRISTMAS Mean," BRELAND with "The CHRISTMAS Song," BRETT ELDREDGE with "Merry CHRISTMAS Baby," LADY A with "CHRISTMAS Through Your Eyes," PISTOL ANNIES with "Snow Globe," CARRIE UNDERWOOD with "Mary, Did You Know?" and LAINEY WILSON with "CHRISTMAS Cookies."

After airing on ABC, the special will be available to stream the next day on HULU.

