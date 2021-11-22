Pandora Programming

PANDORA is partnering with BABY EINSTEIN to develop children's musical content for the streaming service. The deal includes the establishment of a "BABY EINSTEIN & FRIENDS" PANDORA station with material from BABY EINSTEIN's Sandbox series and "baby-friendly" versions of classical music, lullabies, and nursery rhymes.

"We are thrilled to work with PANDORA and to bring BABY EINSTEIN's musical content to its platform. More families now have access to this music than ever before, and we can't wait to see how it ignites curiosity in PANDORA's youngest listeners," said BABY EINSTEIN parent KIDS2 SVP/Global Marketing MERYL MACUNE. "We are confident that this relationship gives both brands the opportunity to provide a new, holistic solution to their audience of parents worldwide."

