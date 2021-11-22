-
Maddie & Tae's Taylor Kerr And Songwriter Josh Kerr Expecting First Child
by Laura Moxley
Congratulations to MERCURY NASHVILLE's TAYLOR KERR of duo MADDIE & TAE and her husband, BLACK RIVER PUBLISHING producer and songwriter JOSH KERR, who are expecting their first child, a baby girl, in SPRING of 2022. The two married in FEBRUARY of 2020 (NET NEWS 2/24/2020).
The father-to-be revealed the news in an INSTAGRAM post, writing "@TAYLORDYE and I have been keeping a little secret for a few months now. Mom & dad already love you so much baby KERR 🤍."
TAYLOR also posted, "Mom and dad 🤍 baby KERR is joining us earthside in SPRING ‘22 and we are already so deeply in love."