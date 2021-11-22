Madison

SIRIUSXM URBAN VIEW host JOE MADISON has completed two weeks of his hunger strike protesting the failure of the SENATE to pass voting rights legislation. MADISON has been on the hunger strike since NOVEMBER 8th and says he will not eat until the Freedom to Vote Act or JOHN LEWIS Voting Rights Advancement Act are passed by the SENATE and signed into law; both have passed the House but are stuck in the SENATE without enough votes to pass.

MADISON, on his show when he launched the hunger strike, called his move “starving for voting rights” and added that "just as food is necessary to sustain life, the right to vote is necessary to sustain democracy. Yes, my life matters. My health matters, but our right to vote matters more.”

