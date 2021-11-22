Edmondson

CORY EDMONDSON has departed RESONATE HAWAII Country KKOA/HILO, HI, where he had been doing mornings for a little over a year. He is still producing the weekly, syndicated GRATEFUL DEAD program "Official Tapes," which he says airs on over 80 stations worldwide.

He tells ALL ACCESS, "Just as the remaining members of the GRATEFUL DEAD started touring again, I moved back to the mainland to catch some shows. Now I'm just trying to figure out where I parked the van."

Prior to joining KKOA (NET NEWS 9/2/20), EDMONDSON hosted afternoons at RIVERBEND COMMUNICATIONS Country KTHK (THE HAWK)/IDAHO FALLS, ID. Prior stops include MCKENZIE RIVER Country KKNU/EUGENE, OR; ENTERCOM Triple A KMTT/SEATTLE; and ALPHA MEDIA Trople A KINK/PORTLAND, OR.

Reach him here.

« see more Net News