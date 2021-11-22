Harvey

PREMIERE NETWORKS' syndicated STEVE HARVEY MORNING SHOW will give away thousands of turkeys through affiliates for the 12th year in a row. The annual TURKEY GIVE is taking place TODAY (11/22) and TOMORROW (11/23).

HARVEY said, “It’s an honor and a privilege for all of us here at THE STEVE HARVEY MORNING SHOW to help those in need. Happy THANKSGIVING and may GOD bless you all this holiday season.”

Nearly 9,000 turkeys will be given away to help those less fortunate celebrate the THANKSGIVING holiday. Since the TURKEY GIVE was launched in 2009, nearly 100,000 turkeys have been gifted to families.

« see more Net News