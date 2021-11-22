Van Valkenburg (Photo: Katie McClenny)

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE (SMP) has promoted SVP/Creative JOSH VAN VALKENBURG to EVP/Creative. VAN VALKENBURG, with the company since joining the EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING division in 2005, reports to SMP NASHVILLE CEO RUSTY GASTON.

"JOSH is one of the smartest music publishing executives I have ever met," said GASTON. "He leads the way in thinking strategically with every songwriter on our roster, and he takes actions that lead to results. We couldn’t be prouder to have him on our team."

VAN VALKENBURG said, “Our SMP family is committed to lifting up and empowering all of our songwriters, from NASHVILLE to the entire world. This ethos begins at the top with RUSTY GASTON, to whom I am so grateful for this opportunity. I’m so proud of our entire NASHVILLE team and our recent wins as ASCAP and BMI Publisher of the Year. We’re just getting started on an incredible journey and I’m fired up to be a part of it!”

