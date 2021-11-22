John O'Leary (Photo: Facebook)

ALL ACCESS has learned that longtime DETROIT Rock Radio personality JOHN O'LEARY passed away over the weekend with an undocumented rumor that he was murdered. There is no confirmation or details available. Over his radio career, O'LEARY worked at DETROIT rock stations, including WCSX, WLLZ, WWWW, and WABX.

WLLZ/DETROIT afternoon personality and veteran DETROIT programmer DOUG PODELL posted this on his FACEBOOK page about O'LEARY saying, "So very sad to hear of the passing of JOHN O'LEARY...we worked at 4 Radio stations together in DETROIT...WABX W4 WLLZ WCSX. We were truly brothers in sound you will be missed my friend R I P."

There are no further details regarding a memorial service or celebration of life.

