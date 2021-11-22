John O'Leary (Photo: Facebook)

ALL ACCESS has learned that longtime DETROIT Rock Radio personality JOHN O'LEARY passed away this past weekend. According to THE DETROIT NEWS, the body of O'LEARY was found by police in his HIGHLAND PARK home on SUNDAY after friends reported him missing. He was 68. A man is in police custody awaiting arraignment on murder charges in connection with O'LEARY's death.

Over his radio career, O'LEARY worked at DETROIT rock stations including WCSX, WLLZ, WWWW, and WABX. His most recent radio gig was at WCSX in 2013, and he had done voiceover work since then.

WLLZ/DETROIT afternoon personality and veteran DETROIT programmer DOUG PODELL posted this on his FACEBOOK page about O'LEARY saying, "So very sad to hear of the passing of JOHN O'LEARY...we worked at 4 Radio stations together in DETROIT...WABX W4 WLLZ WCSX. We were truly brothers in sound you will be missed my friend R I P."

There are no further details regarding a memorial service or celebration of life.

