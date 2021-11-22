Woo Woo & Mike Powers Lend A Hand

AUDACY Hot AC WPTE (94.9 THE POINT)/NORFOLK-VIRGINIA BEACH-NEWPORT NEWS recently raised $220,000 for PEDIATRIC CARE through the station’s) 20th annual radiothon to benefit CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF THE KING’S DAUGHTERS (CHKD). This year’s tally brings the 20 year total to over $5 million!

WPTE morning hosts MIKE POWERS and WOO WOO spent three mornings raising money, and sharing stories from patients and their families.

AUDACY/NORFOLK Sr. VP & Market Mgr. BENNETT ZIER said, “Year after year, the generosity of our local communities is so inspiring. It’s truly our honor to be a part of this annual event that benefits so many families and children in HAMPTON ROADS. We thank each and every person, family and business who donated over the last few days to improve the lives of children in our communities.”

The radiothon was part of AUDACY SERVES, the company’s social impact platform that raises awareness of social issues and brings communities together.

« see more Net News