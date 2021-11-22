Radio special available now

Country singer STEVE HOLY has released a holiday radio special, "A CHRISTMAS To Remember," produced by consultant JOHN SHOMBY. It is available for download now in both 60 and 120 minute versions, with two, four-minute local commercial breaks per hour.

Last month, HOLY released his 10- track holiday album -- which shares a title with his radio special -- via THRILL HILL RECORDS, marking his return to the studio in almost a decade.

For more information and to listen to a sample or download the special, click here.

« see more Net News