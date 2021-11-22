BRITISH band SEA GIRLS have a new single "Again Again." Lead singer HENRY CAMAMILE said, "it’s something that we haven’t given people, something we haven’t said. It’s a unique song that doesn’t hold back." Seeing one of their shows gives that feeling of being wrapped up in a band who seize the euphoric, turn it into something vital and real in front of your eyes – that feeling is what makes Sea Girls special. Is the new single special? Find out on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

