(Illustration: Blue Planet Studio/Shutterstock.com)

What were the top five best or most impactful Country singles of the year? We’d like to hear from you with your favorites, as the ALL ACCESS NASHVILLE team will once again be compiling its popular annual list of year-end Hot Picks. If you work in Country radio or any facet of the Country music industry (label, syndicator, consultant, music publisher, etc.), please take five minutes to jot down your list (all we need is artist, song title and label), and send it off to Sr. Editor PHYLLIS STARK (pstark@allaccess.com) or Editorial Asst. LAURA MOXLEY (lmoxley@allaccess.com) by TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 30th.

Everyone’s picks will be included in our annual Year-End Special on the site. Happy voting!

« see more Net News