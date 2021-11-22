Expanding 'Artists For Change'

DISTROKID is expanding "Artists For Change," the charitable donation program which launched in JUNE 2020. The program gave DISTROKID members the ability to easily donate any portion of earnings from any song to charity, via a built-in payment Splits system. Today, (11/22), the company announced the expansion of "Artists For Change," opening up the program to all DISTROKID members and adding participating charities to the initiative. The newly supported charities include MIRACLE MESSAGES, SUPPORT + FEED, THE NORTH BROOKLYN ANGELS, VOUCHERS FOR VEGGIES and SLICE OUT HUNGER. Additional charities are expected to be added in the coming months.

When the program originally launched, more than 1,000 DISTROKID members collectively donated over $50,000 to the NAACP LEGAL DEFENSE FUND (LDF). DISTROKID does not take any percentage of artist earnings or donations.

DISTROKID CEO PHILIP KAPLAN said, “The artist community has shown incredible generosity by auto-donating a portion of earnings to important causes. We’re excited to expand the program by adding support for these and many more organizations."

Click here for more information.





