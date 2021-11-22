McGraw

In celebration of the season, PANDORA has created over 60 holiday stations this year, more than ever before. It has also added exclusive "modes," including artist takeovers and specific fine-tuned stations, for listeners to hear exactly what they want with a variety of genres, moods and decades, including THANKSGIVING, HANUKKAH, CHRISTMAS and KWANZAA tunes.

PANDORA's "Country CHRISTMAS" station is inviting artists, including TIM McGRAW, BRETT ELDREDGE, DARIUS RUCKER, LADY A, MICKEY GUYTON, JOSH TURNER and more, to share holiday stories, songs and a glimpse into how they are each celebrating this year with an Artist Takeover Mode called "The Pop Up: A Country Holiday." KELLY CLARKSON, ROB THOMAS and PENTATONIX are among the artists doing takeover modes in other formats.

Additionally, the PANDORA holiday stations include three that are listener-curated, "Holiday Thumb 100," "Holiday Thumb: Traditional" and "Holiday Thumb: Modern," programmed with the 100 songs that have earned the most "thumbs-up" from PANDORA users.

