Grant & Daigle

At a backstage gathering prior to her (11/19) sold-out performance at BRIDGESTONE ARENA in NASHVILLE, two-time GRAMMY Award winner LAUREN DAIGLE was recognized for the impact that both her music and philanthropy have had. The Global Impact Honor, presented by AMY GRANT, distinguished DAIGLE as a CCM trailblazer and ambassador.



GRANT said, “I’m so thrilled to be here tonight, and so proud of you. You have literally impacted millions of people around the world. This is the last night of the tour that has taken 20 months to wrap up and during that time you’ve shared your faith and you’ve done it tirelessly. So for using your platform to share your faith in such an open way and welcoming millions of people around the world, for the work you’ve done having children sponsored, and just using your gifts in such an amazing way, I’m proud to give you this honor.”

