A special one-episode podcast is accompanying the release of the new movie "HOUSE OF GUCCI" starring LADY GAGA, ADAM DRIVER, JARED LETO, CAMILLE COTTIN, SALMA HAYEK, and JEREMY IRONS.

"HOUSE OF GUCCI: INTERVIEW SPECIAL" is hosted by film critic RHIANNA DHILLON and includes interviews with the film's stars as well as Costume Designer JANTY YATES and Director Sir RIDLEY SCOTT. LITTLE DOT STUDIOS produced the podcast for UNIVERSAL PICTURES INTERNATIONAL, and ACAST is handling distribution.

The film debuts in U.S. theaters on NOVEMBER 24th via MGM/UNITED ARTISTS and in the U.K. from UNIVERSAL on NOVEMBER 26th.

