The Home Depot Remains Atop Media Monitors National Radio Advertiser Chart For November 15-21
by Perry Michael Simon
November 22, 2021 at 10:50 AM (PT)
THE HOME DEPOT stayed in the top spot on the MEDIA MONITORS National Radio Advertiser rankings for NOVEMBER 15-21. INDEED and promos for iHEARTRADIO swapped places in second and third place, respectively, while iHEART promos for the podcast "CRAZY IN LOVE" entered the rankings at number four.
The top 10:
1. THE HOME DEPOT (last week #1; 61751 instances)
2. INDEED (#3; 56613)
3. iHEARTRADIO (#2; 48838)
4. "CRAZY IN LOVE" PODCAST (--; 46809)
5. STATE FARM (#5; 42931)
6. DUCKDUCKGO (#4; 42283)
7. SWIFFER (--; 30802)
8. LOWE’S (#7; 30489)
9. WENDY'S (#28; 29660)
10. MATTRESS FIRM (#21; 29036)