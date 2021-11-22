-
Chris Young And Mitchell Tenpenny To Host Dayparts On KKGO (Go Country 105)/Los Angeles; Station Will Go All-Christmas
by Shawn Reed
November 22, 2021 at 11:13 AM (PT)
-
RCA NASHVILLE recording artist CHRIS YOUNG and RISER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE’s MITCHELL TENPENNY have been tapped to take over both the midday and afternoon shows on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES throughout the month of DECEMBER, when the station switches to its annual all-CHRISTMAS format. TENPENNY will host middays, followed by YOUNG in afternoons.
Fans can listen to TENPENNY from 10a-2p (PT) and YOUNG from 2-7p on GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, or over the air locally on weekdays from 10a-2p (PT) beginning on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 29th and continuing through FRIDAY, DECEMBER 24th.