Tenpenny, Young (Photo: Matthew Berinato)

RCA NASHVILLE recording artist CHRIS YOUNG and RISER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE’s MITCHELL TENPENNY have been tapped to take over both the midday and afternoon shows on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES throughout the month of DECEMBER, when the station switches to its annual all-CHRISTMAS format. TENPENNY will host middays, followed by YOUNG in afternoons.

Fans can listen to TENPENNY from 10a-2p (PT) and YOUNG from 2-7p on GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, or over the air locally on weekdays from 10a-2p (PT) beginning on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 29th and continuing through FRIDAY, DECEMBER 24th.

