New Stations

UNITED STATIONS' syndicated THE BOOTLEG KEV SHOW is now on SUN BROADCASTING Top 40/Rhythm WFFY (FLY 98.5)/FT. MYERS, FL and AMERICOM Top 40/Rhythm KLCA-HD2 (SWAG 104.9)/RENO, NV. The show is heard weeknights on KLCA-HD2 and on SUNDAY night at WFFY.

For information on THE BOOTLEG KEV SHOW check out UNITEDSTATIONS.COM or reach out to BRIAN SAMSON at briansamson209.gmail.com.

