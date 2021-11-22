The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) is searching for a Mgr./Strategic Partnerships. This is a newly created position that will be based in NASHVILLE. The selected candidate will be responsible for supporting the ACM Strategic Partnerships team with various duties related to activating partnerships and will help coordinate ACM Awards partnership events.

Interested candidates will have four or more years of experience managing relationships with key strategic partners, and will work closely with internal teams to execute a multitude of sales strategies for yearlong ACM events. See the complete job description and apply on the ACM website here.

« see more Net News