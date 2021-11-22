"One Night Only" raises over $51,000

iHEARTMEDIA Country WBWL (101.7 THE BULL)/BOSTON and WBTS-TV (NBC10)/BOSTON's "One Night Only" broadcast special brought in over $51,000 to benefit ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL. The broadcast took place on SATURDAY (11/20), and, in addition to WBWL and NBC10, it was simulcast on WTBU (95.3 THE BULL)/PORTSMOUTH, NH; WRNX (KIX 100.9)/SPRINGFIELD, MA; NEW ENGLAND CABLE NEWS (NECN); and WVIT-TV (NBC30)/CONNECTICUT.

The one-hour special featured performances by KELLY CLARKSON, CARLY PEARCE, CHRIS YOUNG and KANE BROWN, BROTHERS OSBORNE, TENILLE ARTS, NIKO MOON, JORDAN DAVIS, JUSTIN MOORE and PARMALEE. WBWL's three local personalities, COLTON BRADFORD, AMANDA JO and JESSICA, hosted the event.

