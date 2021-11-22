Coming In 2022

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KPCC/PASADENA-LOS ANGELES is holding a year-long series of events under the banner “PUBLIC RADIO PALOOZA” in 2022, highlighting some of public radio’s top shows and talent.

The series kicks off with actor ALAN CUMMING joining NPR “ALL THINGS CONSIDERED” host ARI SHAPIRO for a live show, “OCH AND OY! A CONSIDERED CABARET,” set for JANUARY 21st and 22nd at THE BROAD STAGE.

Also upcoming will be live editions of “1A,” the local “AIRTALK,” “BRAINS ON!,” “LATINO USA,” “ON POINT,” “THIS AMERICAN LIFE,” “RADIOLAB,” “OUR BODY POLITIC,” “SNAP JUDGMENT,” “RADIO AMBULANTE”, AND “SCIENCE FRIDAY,” among other shows. The station plans to release details on the series throughout 2022.

