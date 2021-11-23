Haan (Photo: Steve Cannon)

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) has locked in a co-publishing agreement with Australian producer HAAN. HAAN is a collaborator of THE KID LAROI and helped produce "STAY" by THE KID LAROI and JUSTIN BIEBER. "STAY" recently passed the one billion streams mark on SPOTIFY.

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC Pres., NORTH AMERICA RYAN PRESS commented, "HAAN is already a master of his craft and working with some of the biggest names in the industry. We couldn’t be more excited to team up with him and can’t wait to see what’s in store for him as he continues to create hits and build his career."

HAAN added, "I'm excited to join the WARNER CHAPPELL family and add to the amazing list of producers that call WARNER their home. I can't wait to get started with the team and find ways to elevate as both a producer and businessman. Thank you to everyone who helped make this possible."

Collaborating on the deal were FOUNDATION MEDIA Partners’ PATRICK HUGHES, HARVEY RUSSELL and the team at GRADE A PRODUCTIONS.

« see more Net News