More Speakers

Three big names have been added to the speaker lineup for BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA's 2022 BSM SUMMIT in NEW YORK on MARCH 2-3. The additions include AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK afternoon co-host CRAIG CARTON and BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON syndicated "TOUCHER & RICH" morning co-host FRED TOUCHER and afternoon "FELGER AND MAZZ" co-host MIKE FELGER.

"Few understand what it takes to be consistently successful on the air like CRAIG, FRED and MIKE," said BSM President JASON BARRETT. "It's exciting to have an opportunity to share the stage with these men and pick their brains on various industry issues, but the real beneficiaries will be those in attendance who'll have a chance to learn from three of the very best in the sports radio game today."

CARTON, TOUCHER, and FELGER join a roster of previously-announced speakers that includes radio business consultant GORDON BORRELL; THE VOLUME’s JAKE CRAIN; MEADOWLARK MEDIA Dir./Audio CARL SCOTT; AUDACY/BOSTON Market Mgr. MIKE THOMAS; FOX SPORTS RADIO VP SCOTT SHAPIRO; voiceover legend JIM CUTLER; AMPLIFI MEDIA CEO and ALL ACCESS columnist STEVE GOLDSTEIN; ESPN personality and “ESPN DAILY” host PABLO TORRE; ESPN “DAILY EAGER” co-host JOE FORTENBAUGH; THE RINGER “NEW YORK, NEW YORK” podcast host and former AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK host JOHN JASTREMSKI; THE SPRINGHILL COMPANY Creative Exec. KAZEEM FAMUYIDE; EMMIS CEO JEFF SMULYAN; PREMIERE NETWORKS SVP/Sports DON MARTIN; WESTWOOD ONE/CUMULUS MEDIA SVP/Sports BRUCE GILBERT, SIRIUSXM SVP/Sports STEVE COHEN; AUDACY NEW YORK Market Manager CHRIS OLIVIERO: AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORKs former PD MARK CHERNOFF and new PD SPIKE ESKIN; AUDACY Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO PD MITCH ROSEN; HUBBARD Director of Digital Content PHIL MACKEY; BLUE WIRE PODCASTS CEO KEVIN JONES; THE VOLUME Head of Content LOGAN SWAIM; NUVOODOO CEO CAROLYN GILBERT and EVP of Research Analysis LEIGH JACOBS; and URBAN ONE Sports WFNZ-A-W273DA (THE FAN)/CHARLOTTE PD TERRY FOXX.

Find out more and register at BSMSummit.com.

