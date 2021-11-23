Adding More Holiday Music

ACCURADIO's "COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS" continues as the online radio service adds at least one holiday music channel per day. Last year, ACCURADIO launched 81 channels and the company promises to get to 100 stations by CHRISTMAS.

ACCURADIO founder and CEO KURT HANSEN said, "Will it be challenging for us to get to 100 stations? Absolutely. We’ve never done this before for any of our genres. We’re going to have to think outside the (gift) box.

"For the holidays we wanted to do something really special, even if it means we have to spend more time in our record library creating playlists instead of baking cookies or drinking glögg."

See ACCURADIO's list of holiday music channels here .

« see more Net News