New Podcast

Former ABC O&O WLS-TV (ABC 7)/CHICAGO entertainment reporter JANET DAVIES has created her own weekly podcast, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

"BROADWAY AND BEYOND WITH JANET DAVIES" launched MONDAY (11/22) with a look at changes taking place at CHICAGO's iconic SECOND CITY improv comedy troupe. DAVIES, a 17-time EMMY winner, served as ABC 7's entertainment reporter for 37 years.

