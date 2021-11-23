-
Chicago Entertainment Reporter Janet Davies Debuts Weekly Podcast
November 23, 2021 at 5:52 AM (PT)
-
Former ABC O&O WLS-TV (ABC 7)/CHICAGO entertainment reporter JANET DAVIES has created her own weekly podcast, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.
"BROADWAY AND BEYOND WITH JANET DAVIES" launched MONDAY (11/22) with a look at changes taking place at CHICAGO's iconic SECOND CITY improv comedy troupe. DAVIES, a 17-time EMMY winner, served as ABC 7's entertainment reporter for 37 years.