Dua Lipa (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

DUA LIPA has announced the pending launch of SERVICE95, a style, culture and society 'concierge service' consisting of a newsletter and podcast. Subscribers will receive a free weekly newsletter, with each issue featuring a personal letter from LIPA. A companion podcast, "AT YOUR SERVICE," will also be available.

The singer commented, "I find huge joy in telling people what I’ve learned about in any given city and love finding connection in our shared experiences. SERVICE95 is going to take that idea and bring it to anyone who’s as curious as I am about life."

SERVICE95 is scheduled for launch in JANUARY. Find out more at www.service95.com.

