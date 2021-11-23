Tomlin

GRAMMY Award winner CHRIS TOMLIN's CHRISTMAS video special, “Emmanuel: Christmas Songs of Worship,” will stream live at K-LOVE's website on THANKSGIVING (11/25) at 8p (ET). The one-hour special features videos from the live recording of TOMLIN’s third CHRISTMAS album, as well as an acoustic version of “Silent Night.”

Recorded at OCEAN WAY STUDIO in NASHVILLE, the special features guests MATT REDMAN, CECE WINANS, and WE THE KINGDOM. TOMLIN also sits down with LAUREE AUSTIN from K-LOVE and MATT MAHER to share the stories behind the songs.



Watch the show live or stream it until THURSDAY (12/9) at K-LOVE On Demand.

