Charity Drive

HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON's first Week of Giving holiday charity campaign raised $9,054 for local charities NOVEMBER 8-12. The campaign used WTOP's Live Local web page to generate donations, and the station matched donations from employees and their friends and family.

GM JOEL OXLEY said, “We’re so honored to be able to give back to our community in this way and thankful for the giving spirit of our loyal audience. We couldn’t help these charities and the people they support without them.”

"It is wonderful to help and continue helping local charities who are supporting the DMV community,” said 4GIVING CEO JOE SRIVER. “We are thankful for the generous donors who give and help continue the work of the vital charities that work on behalf of our neighbors.”

