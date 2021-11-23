Jepsen

WIBW (THE BIG 94.5 COUNTRY)/TOPEKA, KS midday personality BRADLEY JEPSEN finished his final round of cancer treatment this past FRIDAY (11/19). He had been receiving treatment for tonsil cancer five days per week for the past seven weeks, according to a report from crosstown CBS affiliate WIBW-TV.

To surprise JEPSEN, the WIBW radio staff stood outside of the STORMONT VAIL MEDICAL CENTER in matching shirts, waiting for him to walk out of the facility.

“For everyone to be here was just a surprise,” JEPSEN told the TV station. “I didn’t know it was coming, so, very emotional ... I’ll be coming back here to get checked out even after this. It’s just taking it day by day and find your groove in that day by day and make it work for you.”

A GOFUNDME account has been created to aid JEPSEN with his medical expenses. To donate, click here.

