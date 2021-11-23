Now All-Christmas

CRISTA MEDIA Worship KWPZ (PRAISE 106.5)/BELLINGHAM, WA - VANCOUVER, BC flipped to “CHRISTMAS PRAISE 106.5” on FRIDAY (11/26) with plans to continue through CHRISTMAS.

GM JOHN RANDOLPH stated: “This is really about the spirit of CHRISTMAS, and delivering that to our listeners through music and message in the next 4 weeks leading into CHRISTMAS. The response to going to all-CHRISTMAS music has been overwhelming in the past. This year we are blessed and excited to step up to provide an extra helping of hope and joy to those we are so honored to be serving in southern BRITISH COLUMBIA and the state of WASHINGTON.”



