Brett Eldredge in his "Love Music, Stop Cancer" shirt

ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL is launching its new "Love Music, Stop Cancer" t-shirt and social campaign, where the public can join over 100 of their favorite Country artists in becoming a "Partner in Hope for ST. JUDE," a $20 monthly donor, to receive the campaign t-shirt.

Featured artists joining the campaign and posting social content in their "Love Music, Stop Cancer" t-shirts on DECEMBER 9th and 10th using the hashtag, "#MusicGives," include LADY A, BRETT ELDREDGE, MAREN MORRIS, DARIUS RUCKER, KANE BROWN and many more. In all, more than 100 Country artists and influencers are participating this year. The two-day social push will coincide with an on air push from ST. JUDE's radio and streaming partners.

To learn more about the campaign or to become a Partner in Hope, click here.

