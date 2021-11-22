-
64th Annual Grammy Award Nominations Announced
by Charese Frugé
November 23, 2021 at 10:19 AM (PT)
The RECORDING ACADEMY announced the nominations for the 64th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS this morning (11/23) via livestream on their official site. The announcement took place at the GRAMMY MUSEUM in L.A., and included a star-studded list of presenters including BILLIE EILISH, JON BATISTE, CARLY PEARCE and BTS. For the first time, there will be 10 nominees in each of the General Field Categories: Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best New Artist.
This year's top nominees include BATISTE (11), JUSTIN BIEBER (8), DOJA CAT (8); H.E.R. (8), BILLIE EILISH (7) and OLIVIA RODRIGO (7). GRAMMY AWARDS are voted on by the RECORDING ACADEMY's voting membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers and engineers. Below is a list of some of this year's nominations,
Record Of The Year:
"I Still Have Faith In You" — ABBA
"Freedom" — JON BATISTE
"I Get A Kick Out Of You" — TONY BENNETT & LADY GAGA
"Peaches" — JUSTIN BIEBER FEATURING DANIEL CAESAR & GIVEON
"Right On Time" — BRANDI CARLILE
"Kiss Me More" — DOJA CAT FEATURING SZA
"Happier Than Ever" — BILLIE EILISH
"Montero" (Call Me By Your Name) — LIL NAS X
"drivers license" — OLIVIA RODRIGO
"LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN" — SILK SONIC
Album Of The Year:
We Are — JON BATISTE
Love For Sale — TONY BENNETT & LADY GAGA
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — JUSTIN BIEBER
Planet Her (Deluxe) — DOJA CAT
Happier Than Ever — BILLIE EILISH
Back Of My Mind — H.E.R.
Montero — LIL NAS X
Sour — OLIVIA RODRIGO
Evermore — TAYLOR SWIFT
Donda — KANYE WEST
Song Of The Year:
"Bad Habits" — FRED GIBSON, JOHNNY MCDAID & ED SHEERAN, SONGWRITERS (ED SHEERAN)
"A Beautiful Noise" — RUBY AMANFU, BRANDI CARLILE, BRANDY CLARK, ALICIA KEYS, HILLARY LINDSEY, LORI MCKENNA, LINDA PERRY & HAILEY WHITTERS, SONGWRITERS (ALICIA KEYS and BRANDI CARLILE)
"Drivers License" — DANIEL NIGRO & OLIVIA RODRIGO, SONGWRITERS (OLIVIA RODRIGO)
"Fight For You" — DERNST EMILE II, H.E.R. & TIARA THOMAS, SONGWRITERS (H.E.R.)
"Happier Than Ever" — BILLIE EILISH O'CONNELL & FINNEAS O'CONNELL, SONGWRITERS (BILLIE EILISH)
"Kiss Me More" — ROGÉT CHAHAYED, AMALA ZANDILE DLAMINI, LUKASZ GOTTWALD, CARTER LANG, GERARD A. POWELL II, SOLÁNA ROWE & DAVID SPRECHER, SONGWRITERS (DOJA CAT FEATURING SZA)
"Leave The Door Open" — BRANDON ANDERSON, CHRISTOPHER BRODY BROWN, DERNST EMILE II & BRUNO MARS, SONGWRITERS (SILK SONIC)
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" — DENZEL BAPTISTE, DAVID BIRAL, OMER FEDI, MONTERO HILL & ROY LENZO, SONGWRITERS (LIL NAS X)
"Peaches" — LOUIS BELL, JUSTIN BIEBER, GIVEON DEZMANN EVANS, BERNARD HARVEY, FELISHA "FURY" KING, MATTHEW SEAN LEON, LUIS MANUAL MARTINEZ JR., AARON SIMMONDS, ASHTON SIMMONDS, ANDREW WOTMAN & KEAVAN YAZDANI, SONGWRITERS (JUSTIN BIEBER FEATURING DANIEL CAESAR & GIVEON)
"Right On Time" — BRANDI CARLILE, DAVE COBB, PHIL HANSEROTH & TIM HANSEROTH, SONGWRITERS (BRANDI CARLILE)
Best New Artist:
AROOJ AFTAB
JIMMIE ALLEN
BABY KEEM
FINNEAS
GLASS ANIMALS
JAPANESE BREAKFAST
THE KID LAROI
ARLO PARKS
OLIVIA RODRIGO
SAWEETIE
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — JUSTIN BIEBER
Planet Her (Deluxe) — DOJA CAT
Happier Than Ever — BILLIE EILISH
Positions — ARIANA GRANDE
Sour — OLIVIA RODRIGO
Best Alternative Music Album:
Shore — FLEET FOXES
If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power — HALSEY
Jubilee — JAPANESE BREAKFAST
Collapsed In Sunbeams — ARLO PARKS
Daddy's Home — ST. VINCENT
Best Rap Album:
The Off-Season — J. COLE
Certified Lover Boy — DRAKE
KING'S DISEASE II — NAS
Call Me If You Get Lost — TYLER, THE CREATOR
Donda — KANYE WEST
Best Country Song
"Better Than We Found It" — JESSIE JO DILLON, MAREN MORRIS, JIMMY ROBBINS & LAURA VELTZ, SONGWRITERS (MAREN MORRIS)
"Camera Roll" — IAN FITCHUK, KACEY MUSGRAVES & DANIEL TASHIAN, SONGWRITERS (KACEY MUSGRAVES)
"Cold" — DAVE COBB, J.T. CURE, DEREK MIXON & CHRIS STAPLETON, SONGWRITERS (CHRIS STAPLETON)
"Country Again" — ZACH CROWELL, ASHLEY GORLEY & THOMAS RHETT, SONGWRITERS (THOMAS RHETT)
"Fancy Like" — CAMERON BARTOLINI, WALKER HAYES, JOSH JENKINS & SHANE STEVENS, SONGWRITERS (WALKER HAYES)
"Remember Her Name" — MICKEY GUYTON, BLAKE HUBBARD, JARROD INGRAM & PARKER WELLING, SONGWRITERS (MICKEY GUYTON)
RECORDING AVADEMY CEO HARVEY MASON JR. said,"This is an exciting day for music. These nominations beautifully reflect today’s broad and diverse musical landscape. I congratulate all of the nominees and everyone who submitted work. I’m also so proud of our voters. They voted in record numbers and brought their very best to evaluate the work of their peers, and I thank them on behalf of the entire music community."
"Music's Biggest Night," returns to LOS ANGELES' STAPLES CENTER on MONDAY, JANUARY 31st, and will broadcast live on CBS and stream live and on demand on PARAMOUNT+ beginning at 8p (ET)/5p (PT).