64th Grammy Nominations Announced

The RECORDING ACADEMY announced the nominations for the 64th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS this morning (11/23) via livestream on their official site. The announcement took place at the GRAMMY MUSEUM in L.A., and included a star-studded list of presenters including BILLIE EILISH, JON BATISTE, CARLY PEARCE and BTS. For the first time, there will be 10 nominees in each of the General Field Categories: Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best New Artist.

This year's top nominees include BATISTE (11), JUSTIN BIEBER (8), DOJA CAT (8); H.E.R. (8), BILLIE EILISH (7) and OLIVIA RODRIGO (7). GRAMMY AWARDS are voted on by the RECORDING ACADEMY's voting membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers and engineers. Below is a list of some of this year's nominations,

Record Of The Year:

"I Still Have Faith In You" — ABBA

"Freedom" — JON BATISTE

"I Get A Kick Out Of You" — TONY BENNETT & LADY GAGA

"Peaches" — JUSTIN BIEBER FEATURING DANIEL CAESAR & GIVEON

"Right On Time" — BRANDI CARLILE

"Kiss Me More" — DOJA CAT FEATURING SZA

"Happier Than Ever" — BILLIE EILISH

"Montero" (Call Me By Your Name) — LIL NAS X

"drivers license" — OLIVIA RODRIGO

"LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN" — SILK SONIC





Album Of The Year:

We Are — JON BATISTE

Love For Sale — TONY BENNETT & LADY GAGA

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — JUSTIN BIEBER

Planet Her (Deluxe) — DOJA CAT

Happier Than Ever — BILLIE EILISH

Back Of My Mind — H.E.R.

Montero — LIL NAS X

Sour — OLIVIA RODRIGO

Evermore — TAYLOR SWIFT

Donda — KANYE WEST





Song Of The Year:

"Bad Habits" — FRED GIBSON, JOHNNY MCDAID & ED SHEERAN, SONGWRITERS (ED SHEERAN)

"A Beautiful Noise" — RUBY AMANFU, BRANDI CARLILE, BRANDY CLARK, ALICIA KEYS, HILLARY LINDSEY, LORI MCKENNA, LINDA PERRY & HAILEY WHITTERS, SONGWRITERS (ALICIA KEYS and BRANDI CARLILE)

"Drivers License" — DANIEL NIGRO & OLIVIA RODRIGO, SONGWRITERS (OLIVIA RODRIGO)

"Fight For You" — DERNST EMILE II, H.E.R. & TIARA THOMAS, SONGWRITERS (H.E.R.)

"Happier Than Ever" — BILLIE EILISH O'CONNELL & FINNEAS O'CONNELL, SONGWRITERS (BILLIE EILISH)

"Kiss Me More" — ROGÉT CHAHAYED, AMALA ZANDILE DLAMINI, LUKASZ GOTTWALD, CARTER LANG, GERARD A. POWELL II, SOLÁNA ROWE & DAVID SPRECHER, SONGWRITERS (DOJA CAT FEATURING SZA)

"Leave The Door Open" — BRANDON ANDERSON, CHRISTOPHER BRODY BROWN, DERNST EMILE II & BRUNO MARS, SONGWRITERS (SILK SONIC)

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" — DENZEL BAPTISTE, DAVID BIRAL, OMER FEDI, MONTERO HILL & ROY LENZO, SONGWRITERS (LIL NAS X)

"Peaches" — LOUIS BELL, JUSTIN BIEBER, GIVEON DEZMANN EVANS, BERNARD HARVEY, FELISHA "FURY" KING, MATTHEW SEAN LEON, LUIS MANUAL MARTINEZ JR., AARON SIMMONDS, ASHTON SIMMONDS, ANDREW WOTMAN & KEAVAN YAZDANI, SONGWRITERS (JUSTIN BIEBER FEATURING DANIEL CAESAR & GIVEON)

"Right On Time" — BRANDI CARLILE, DAVE COBB, PHIL HANSEROTH & TIM HANSEROTH, SONGWRITERS (BRANDI CARLILE)





Best New Artist:

AROOJ AFTAB

JIMMIE ALLEN

BABY KEEM

FINNEAS

GLASS ANIMALS

JAPANESE BREAKFAST

THE KID LAROI

ARLO PARKS

OLIVIA RODRIGO

SAWEETIE





Best Pop Vocal Album:

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — JUSTIN BIEBER

Planet Her (Deluxe) — DOJA CAT

Happier Than Ever — BILLIE EILISH

Positions — ARIANA GRANDE

Sour — OLIVIA RODRIGO





Best Alternative Music Album:

Shore — FLEET FOXES

If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power — HALSEY

Jubilee — JAPANESE BREAKFAST

Collapsed In Sunbeams — ARLO PARKS

Daddy's Home — ST. VINCENT





Best Rap Album:

The Off-Season — J. COLE

Certified Lover Boy — DRAKE

KING'S DISEASE II — NAS

Call Me If You Get Lost — TYLER, THE CREATOR

Donda — KANYE WEST





Best Country Song

"Better Than We Found It" — JESSIE JO DILLON, MAREN MORRIS, JIMMY ROBBINS & LAURA VELTZ, SONGWRITERS (MAREN MORRIS)

"Camera Roll" — IAN FITCHUK, KACEY MUSGRAVES & DANIEL TASHIAN, SONGWRITERS (KACEY MUSGRAVES)

"Cold" — DAVE COBB, J.T. CURE, DEREK MIXON & CHRIS STAPLETON, SONGWRITERS (CHRIS STAPLETON)

"Country Again" — ZACH CROWELL, ASHLEY GORLEY & THOMAS RHETT, SONGWRITERS (THOMAS RHETT)

"Fancy Like" — CAMERON BARTOLINI, WALKER HAYES, JOSH JENKINS & SHANE STEVENS, SONGWRITERS (WALKER HAYES)

"Remember Her Name" — MICKEY GUYTON, BLAKE HUBBARD, JARROD INGRAM & PARKER WELLING, SONGWRITERS (MICKEY GUYTON)

RECORDING AVADEMY CEO HARVEY MASON JR. said,"This is an exciting day for music. These nominations beautifully reflect today’s broad and diverse musical landscape. I congratulate all of the nominees and everyone who submitted work. I’m also so proud of our voters. They voted in record numbers and brought their very best to evaluate the work of their peers, and I thank them on behalf of the entire music community."

Click here for a full list of nominees.

"Music's Biggest Night," returns to LOS ANGELES' STAPLES CENTER on MONDAY, JANUARY 31st, and will broadcast live on CBS and stream live and on demand on PARAMOUNT+ beginning at 8p (ET)/5p (PT).

« see more Net News