RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT's consumer news site, COUNTRY NOW, has revealed the nominees for its inaugural Country Now Awards, celebrating the best in Country music in 2021. CARLY PEARCE leads with four nominations, including Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Album ("29: Written In Stone"), Favorite Collaboration ("Never Wanted To Be That Girl" with ASHLEY McBRYDE) and Favorite Breakup Song ("What He Didn't Do").

Fifteen artists follow closely behind with three nominations apiece: GABBY BARRETT, WALKER HAYES, MIRANDA LAMBERT, KELSEA BALLERINI, MICKEY GUYTON, JAMESON RODGERS, LAINEY WILSON, ELVIE SHANE, THOMAS RHETT, CHRIS YOUNG, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, DUSTIN LYNCH, LUKE COMBS, LADY A and LUKE BRYAN. Fans can cast an unlimited number of votes through NOVEMBER 30th at 11:45p (CT) at CountryNow.com/Vote.

The awards include categories like Favorite Party Song, Favorite Female Empowerment Anthem, Favorite Sentimental Song, Favorite Viral Song, Favorite TikTok Artist, Favorite Singing Competition Contestant and more.

Winners for the Country Now Awards will be announced in early DECEMBER. More details to come.

