UK band HI FRISCO Hi are back at it once again as they deliver their uplifting new single “Ever Again.” Continuing their ventures into the broader and more euphoric avenue of the indie-psych sound, “Ever Again” builds on the momentum behind their initial full-length and delivers a warm and sweeping return. It's fresh with a soaring aesthetic, measured perfectly against some sweet and atmospheric vocals. Let us know what you think. Check it out on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

« see more Net News