New Show

The march towards having every reality show celebrity launch a podcast continues with the debut on DECEMBER 2nd of "MELISSA GORGA ON DISPLAY," a new PODCASTONE show hosted by the "REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY" personality and kicking off with her husband JOE as her first guest.

PODCASTONE Pres. KIT GRAY argues, “There is absolutely no denying the immense popularity of MELISSA GORGA and the impact her presence has had on pop culture around the world. Her podcast is exactly what audiences want in a celebrity-hosted podcast, and listeners will not be disappointed.”

