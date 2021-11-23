NMPA Gold & Platinum Program Reveals Winners

The NATIONAL MUSIC PUBLISHER'S ASSOCIATION's (NMPA) GOLD & PLATINUM PROGRAM, honoring the songwriters of RIAA-certified Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum singles, has revealed the top Country songs and songwriters for this year.

The "Platinum Anthem" award goes to the most listened to song of the year, based on calculation of streams and sales. This year, the award went to KANE BROWN's Platinum-certified, "Be Like That," featuring SWAE LEE and KHALID. The winning single was written by SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING's BROWN, KHALID and CHARLIE HANDSOME, along with WARNER CHAPPELL's MIKE WILL MADE-IT and SWAE LEE, and BMG's ESKEERDO.

CONCORD's HILLARY LINDSEY was the "Top Non-Performing Female Songwriter," and has 14 RIAA certifications with hit songs "Hole in the Bottle" (KELSEA BALLERINI), "Church Bells" (CARRIE UNDERWOOD), "Hide The Wine" (CARLY PEARCE), "One Beer" (HARDY, LAUREN ALAINA and DEVIN DAWSON) and "She Wants Tonight" (LUKE BRYAN).

ROUND HILL/TAPE ROOM MUSIC's ASHLEY GORLEY was the "Top Non-Performing Male Songwriter," and has 24 RIAA certifications for songs including "Kick The Dust Up" (BRYAN), "What's Your Country Song" (THOMAS RHETT), "Eyes On You" (CHASE RICE), "Good Girl" (UNDERWOOD) and "Born To Love You" (LANCO).

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING/WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WAR's GABBY BARRETT won "The Top Female Artist-Songwriter," with five RIAA certifications for "I Hope" and "The Good Ones." WARNER CHAPPELL/MERCURY NASHVILLE's CHRIS STAPLETON won "Top Male Artist-Songwriter" with 16 accumulated RIAA certifications for "Broken Halos," "Come Back Song," "Starting Over," "Parachute" and "Your Man."

The award for the most listened-to song prior to the past year, the "Top Song," was awarded to 9x RIAA certified Multi-Platinum "Wagon Wheel," written by UMPG's BOB DYLAN and performed by DARIUS RUCKER.

The eligibility period began in JULY of 2020 and lasted until JUNE 30th of this year. Due to the pandemic, honorees received their awards remotely instead of at the annual Gold & Platinum gala in NASHVILLE.

“This lineup represents some of the most innovative minds in music," said NMPA Pres./CEO DAVID ISRAELITE. "These songwriters crafted the soundtracks to yet another challenging year, where music was more important than ever. While we hope this is the last year we will be forced to forego our in-person gala, we want to make sure these achievements are recognized and celebrated. To these songwriters, thank you for your commitment to making incredible music.”

