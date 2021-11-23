Start Your Own Fund For 'Help For The Holidays'

MUSICARES is offering help setting up community fundraisers for "Help For The Holidays" which will kick of on NOVEMBER 30th, aka GIVING TUESDAY. The organization is betting on local communities making a much bigger impact on donations with either an individual effort or a team effort.

Those interested in setting up a fundraiser which will run through DECEMBER 31st, 2021 will receive guidance and a personalized tool kit to make sure the fundraiser is successful.

MUSICARES said, "When you inspire your community to donate, 100% of their donations will fund MUSICARES’ "Help for the Holidays," which offers $250 e-gift cards to cover purchases of essential items like food, gas, and prescriptions. You and your family and friends have the power to help music professionals still struggling from months of lost income. Just one of these e-gift cards can lift a member of the music community out of food scarcity and remove the pressure to sacrifice one basic need to meet another. You can help to:

• Lower food insecurity

• Provide staples for families

• Help with basic medical needs

• Give the gift of peace of mind"













« see more Net News