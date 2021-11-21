BTS (Photo: Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro / Shutterstock.com)

GRAMMY-nominated BTS stopped traffic at the corner of GENESEE and BEVERLY BLVD in HOLLYWOOD on TUESDAY (11/23), along with JAMES CORDEN. The KOREAN K-Pop band consisting of seven members was involved in a major showstopping number in the middle of the day, in the middle of the street, right outside of CBS's TELEVISION CITY for a taping of the LATE LATE SHOW.

CORDEN and his team coordinated an elaborate dance routine that blocked off the roads, complete with costumes, signage, a trampoline and a giant "BUTTER" sign. Obviously promoting the band's single, the extravaganza was part of the taping for BTS' upcoming appearance on the show.

BTS was nominated for a GRAMMY YESTERDAY, and took home three trophies, including "Best New Artist," from the AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS SUNDAY (11/21) night.

