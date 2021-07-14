AWM Connects Deadline: December 1st

The ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA (AWM) is launching a new program, AWM CONNECTS. The program is a new virtual mentoring program that will connect young/new professionals with senior level executives throughout television, radio and digital media. The event will be held on DECEMBER 15th at 12p (ET), and will include an opportunity for mentees and mentors to interact. It will come at no cost to those interested. Mentees will also be connected with mentors for a one-on-one conversation following the conclusion of the event. Mentors will be members of the AWM and AWM Foundation Board of Directors, as well as high-level executives specifically selected to match up with the mentees that apply for the program.

Pres./AWM BECKY BROOKS said, “THE ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA has been connecting, educating and recognizing women in all forms of media for 70 years, and this is the next opportunity to fulfill our important mission. We strongly encourage up-and-coming women in radio, television and digital medias to apply for an opportunity to experience this unique mentoring program and stay engaged with AWM as we move into the next 70 years.”

Mentees interested in participating in this inaugural program should apply by December 1st.

« back to Net News