The Kid LAROI (Photo: Columbia Records)

The AUSTRALIAN RECORDING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION just wrapped up its 35th ARIA MUSIC AWARDS and rapper GENESIS OWUSU won four awards; Album of the Year, Best Hip Hop Release, Best Independent Release, and Best Cover Art. THE KID LAROI brought home Best Artist and Best Pop Release for "Stay", his collaboration with JUSTIN BIEBER. THE KID LAROI got word yesterday (11/23), that he was nominated for a 2021 GRAMMY AWARD for Best New Artist.

See more on the ARIA AWARDS from the AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING COMPANY.

« see more Net News