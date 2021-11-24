-
The 35th Annual ARIA Awards Given Out, The Kid LAROI And Genesis Owusu Lead The Way
November 24, 2021
The AUSTRALIAN RECORDING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION just wrapped up its 35th ARIA MUSIC AWARDS and rapper GENESIS OWUSU won four awards; Album of the Year, Best Hip Hop Release, Best Independent Release, and Best Cover Art. THE KID LAROI brought home Best Artist and Best Pop Release for "Stay", his collaboration with JUSTIN BIEBER. THE KID LAROI got word yesterday (11/23), that he was nominated for a 2021 GRAMMY AWARD for Best New Artist.
