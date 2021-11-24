Quinn

iHEARTMEDIA/GREENSBORO has named SARAH QUINN Marketing Director. QUINN will also handle middays on Top 40 WMKS (HITS 100.3)/GREENSBORO. QUINN comes in from ALPHA MEDIA/CANTON, OH, where she was Marketing and Promotions Director at Hot AC WHBC (MIX 94.1), as well as an air personality.

In addition to WMKS. the iHEARTMEDIA/GREENSBORO cluster includes Country WTQR (Q104.1), AC WMAG (MIX 99.5), Rock WVBZ (REAL ROCK 105.7) and News-Talk WPTI.

iHEARTMEDIA/GREENSBORO SVPP ZAC DAVIS commented, "We had some great candidates from different backgrounds apply for this integral position, but SARAH possessed a unique skill set that really stood out to us. Her beliefs and work ethic align well with what we’re doing here in GREENSBORO, and she’s going to hit the ground running!"

QUINN said, "I couldn't be more excited to join the iHEARTMEDIA/GREENSBORO team. Although I'm thankful for my time spent at ALPHA MEDIA, and the lessons I learned to help me grow into the media professional I am today, I’m thrilled to start this new adventure in my career and contribute to iHEARTMEDIA/GREENSBORO growing success."

